BlackRock Inc. Sells 422,107 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,840,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 422,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.69% of Nucor worth $3,581,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,853,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $161.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

