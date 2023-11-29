BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.46% of Autodesk worth $3,700,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.62 and its 200 day moving average is $207.73.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,802 shares of company stock worth $6,574,420. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.