Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.
ZS opened at $195.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $195.68.
In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lifted their target price on Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.46.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
