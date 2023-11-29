The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 135,270 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,459,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 135,270 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $1,040,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $478.21 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $450.00 and its 200-day moving average is $434.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,970 shares of company stock valued at $69,822,411 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

