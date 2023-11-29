Thematics Asset Management Has $24.39 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Thematics Asset Management grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. PTC comprises about 1.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.14% of PTC worth $24,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after buying an additional 471,437 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after buying an additional 461,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $48,590,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,148,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

PTC Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PTC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.36. 80,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,661. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average of $142.44. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277 shares of company stock worth $763,367 over the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

