Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.22. 176,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.38. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

