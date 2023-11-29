Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 219,219 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 219,219 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $91,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in PTC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $154.45 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $156.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,277 shares of company stock worth $763,367. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.