NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $90.70 and last traded at $90.68, with a volume of 1195020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.11.

The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. William Blair cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.37.

Read Our Latest Report on NetApp

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Up 15.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.