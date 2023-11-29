Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,878,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,578,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,482,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $239.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

