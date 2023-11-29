Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,368,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of Monster Beverage worth $250,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. 740,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,333. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

