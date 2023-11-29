Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 539,900 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,812,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $244,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Get Our Latest Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 555,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.