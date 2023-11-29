Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,598,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Li Auto worth $266,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 199,499 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter worth $341,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 77.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LI. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.72.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.27. 1,591,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,334. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

