ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ASML worth $283,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 511.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.17.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $10.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $686.52. The stock had a trading volume of 176,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,327. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $619.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $665.22. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $529.01 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $270.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

