Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $276,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.89. 1,075,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average is $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

