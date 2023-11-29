BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 86.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $979,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.3% in the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $5,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.97. 154,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

