IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after buying an additional 918,872 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.58. 76,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,485. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.90 and its 200 day moving average is $208.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86.

Insider Activity

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.57.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

