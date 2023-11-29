Ossiam Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,118 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $169.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.13. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

