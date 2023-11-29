Ossiam Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,186 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $337.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $386.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.