BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,878,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240,562 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.68% of Ecolab worth $4,084,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

NYSE ECL opened at $188.38 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.98 and a 200-day moving average of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

