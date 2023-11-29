20,600 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 137.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.2 %

VRT opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $45.15.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

