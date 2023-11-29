iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $244.09

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $244.09 and last traded at $241.03, with a volume of 51361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.53.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $402,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 175.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

