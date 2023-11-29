Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $197.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $201.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

