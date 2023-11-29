Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Sells 2,369 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Incyte comprises approximately 1.3% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 31,943.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 168.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 171,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,615. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

