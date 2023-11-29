Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $16,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,369 shares in the company, valued at $132,314,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $16,305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,314,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,327 shares of company stock worth $42,568,463. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WMS traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.05. 30,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,455. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $134.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

