Thematics Asset Management Purchases 1,385 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,075,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 899,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,655,000 after purchasing an additional 162,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,112 shares of company stock valued at $16,604,284 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $411.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,300. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $426.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.