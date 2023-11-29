Thematics Asset Management Acquires 59,000 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.47% of Stericycle worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 57,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Stericycle by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 29.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

