Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,209 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $59,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

PNC opened at $130.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

