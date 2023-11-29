Thematics Asset Management Sells 7,000 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Thematics Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $17,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,328. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.08. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $211.16 and a one year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

