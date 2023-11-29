Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Prologis were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after buying an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after buying an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.42. 302,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,776. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.77.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

