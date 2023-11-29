Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

