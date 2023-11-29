Thematics Asset Management Buys 32,609 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises 1.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $25,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

Hologic Trading Up 1.1 %

HOLX stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.61. 132,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

