WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Position Reduced by Mirova

Mirova lessened its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,737 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in WestRock were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 203.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.45. 582,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,034. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.76%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

