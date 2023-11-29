Mirova Sells 6,744 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mirova decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Welltower were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.24. 182,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.