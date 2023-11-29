Thematics Asset Management Trims Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Thematics Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. MSA Safety comprises approximately 1.3% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.40% of MSA Safety worth $27,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 42.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 398.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.99. 5,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,222. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.25. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $185.57. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $446.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 226.51%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

