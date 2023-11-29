Thematics Asset Management Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. STERIS makes up approximately 2.3% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $48,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.69. 35,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

