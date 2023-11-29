Ossiam Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ossiam cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.19. 186,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $156.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average is $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

