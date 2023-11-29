Natixis Invests $16.42 Million in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Natixis purchased a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 116,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 120.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $38,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.65.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.