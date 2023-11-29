Natixis Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Natixis boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,919 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,344,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $485.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.58. The company has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

