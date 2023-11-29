Credit Suisse AG Sells 331,847 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,201,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 331,847 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 3M were worth $120,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Trading Up 0.5 %

MMM opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

