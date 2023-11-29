Credit Suisse AG Buys 15,897 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.52% of Align Technology worth $140,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 4,498,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Align Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,148,000 after buying an additional 128,474 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $214.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.27 and its 200 day moving average is $303.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

