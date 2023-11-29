Credit Suisse AG Purchases 54,876 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,844,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,876 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in General Mills were worth $141,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

