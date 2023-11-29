Qsemble Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WU opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. Western Union’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

