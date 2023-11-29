Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $379,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

