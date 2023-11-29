Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $310,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,235,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

