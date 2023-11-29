Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $409,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $277.83 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $278.69. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,169 shares of company stock valued at $109,406,290. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.