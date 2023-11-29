Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day moving average is $153.34. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $195.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

