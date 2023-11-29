Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day moving average is $153.34. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $195.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

