Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $4.50. Leslie’s shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 2,219,183 shares traded.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 224.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 463.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $859.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

