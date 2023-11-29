Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSPA traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

