Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSPA traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.
About Ballston Spa Bancorp
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ballston Spa Bancorp
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.