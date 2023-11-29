BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,731,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.71% of Exelon worth $3,533,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after buying an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after buying an additional 415,812 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after buying an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Exelon by 10.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,725,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,279,000 after buying an additional 993,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

