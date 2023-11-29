AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 542,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 184,607 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $28,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 248.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 39.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMSF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.20. 10,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,395. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $74.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $170,306.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $77,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

